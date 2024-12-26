Tollywood's Unified Stand: Fighting Drugs and Strengthening Law
In a key meeting with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Tollywood pledged support to tackle drug issues and work cohesively with the government to boost its prestige, aiming to establish Hyderabad as an international hub. Luminaries from the industry attended this vital assembly at Hyderabad's State Police Command Centre.
In a significant meeting held at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre, Hyderabad, the Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC), Dil Raju, announced the film industry's commitment to collaborate with the state government in addressing drug-related problems. Following discussions with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Raju highlighted the vision of a stronger partnership aimed at elevating Tollywood's status internationally.
The film industry has agreed to support the government's initiatives to curb the drug menace. The Chief Minister assured the industry's influencers of the government's backing, emphasizing strict adherence to law and order. He urged celebrities to manage their fans responsibly. Luminaries, including actors like Nagarjuna and directors such as Koratala Siva, attended the meeting.
The talks gained momentum following a recent tragic incident at a film premiere involving actor Allu Arjun. Additionally, earlier claims about political figures meddling in personal matters of industry figures were also a talking point, underscoring the necessity for proactive engagement between government and Tollywood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
