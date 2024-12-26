Nation Mourns Passing of Visionary Statesman Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, a towering figure in Indian politics and the former Prime Minister, died at the age of 92, according to AIIMS sources. His tenure from 2004 to 2014 marked a period of significant economic reforms and governance that's left a lasting impact on the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were among the many to express grief over Singh's demise, noting his role in India's ascent on the global stage. Shah extended his condolences to Singh's family via a heartfelt post, while Kharge hailed Singh as a 'visionary statesman' and 'economist of unparalleled stature.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his sorrow, recognizing Singh's insightful contributions as a respected economist and leader. Modi highlighted the collaborative interactions he had with Singh, emphasizing Singh's wisdom and humility. Tributes continue to pour in from across the country, celebrating the economic liberalization and inclusive welfare policies Singh implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)