Left Menu

Nation Mourns Passing of Visionary Statesman Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reforms and steady governance. Leaders across the political spectrum, including Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their condolences, highlighting his contributions to nation-building and economic liberalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:28 IST
Nation Mourns Passing of Visionary Statesman Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh, a towering figure in Indian politics and the former Prime Minister, died at the age of 92, according to AIIMS sources. His tenure from 2004 to 2014 marked a period of significant economic reforms and governance that's left a lasting impact on the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were among the many to express grief over Singh's demise, noting his role in India's ascent on the global stage. Shah extended his condolences to Singh's family via a heartfelt post, while Kharge hailed Singh as a 'visionary statesman' and 'economist of unparalleled stature.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his sorrow, recognizing Singh's insightful contributions as a respected economist and leader. Modi highlighted the collaborative interactions he had with Singh, emphasizing Singh's wisdom and humility. Tributes continue to pour in from across the country, celebrating the economic liberalization and inclusive welfare policies Singh implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024