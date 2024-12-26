Nation Mourns Passing of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh
The nation grieves the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailed for his transformative role in India's governance and economic policies. Leaders across the political spectrum, including Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and Narendra Modi, express condolences and celebrate Singh's enduring legacy.
India is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Recognized for his pivotal role in the nation's governance, Singh's death has elicited heartfelt responses from political leaders across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Singh as a pivotal figure in Indian governance and prayed for his family during this difficult time.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Singh as a visionary statesman and economist, emphasizing his contributions to economic liberalization and social welfare policies that transformed the lives of millions. Expressing deep sorrow, Kharge highlighted Singh's unwavering dedication and integrity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the condolences, recognizing Singh's extensive efforts to improve citizens' lives and acknowledging his wisdom and humility. Singh, who retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, left an indelible mark on the country's economic landscape during his tenure as Finance Minister and Prime Minister.
