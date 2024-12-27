BJP Leader Whips Himself in Protest Against DMK Over Anna University Assault
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai protested against the DMK government by whipping himself over a sexual assault at Anna University. He expressed anger over continuous injustices in the state. Other leaders like Tamilisai Soundararajan joined protests, emphasizing poor governance and demanding prompt action.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai took a dramatic stand by whipping himself outside his residence on Friday, in protest against the alleged sexual assault incident at Anna University and expressing his dissatisfaction with the DMK government.
He articulated that his actions were directed against the persistent injustices in the state, emphasizing the cultural practices of self-punishment to express dissent.
Joining the protests, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the DMK-led state government of silencing dissent, as protests intensified over the assault case involving a second-year Anna University student. Meanwhile, political figures demand swift legal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cooperative Federalism: Bridging Kerala-Tamil Nadu Ties Amidst State Challenges
Deluge in Tamil Nadu: Relief Efforts Amid Torrential Downpour
Honoring Periyar: Unity and Social Progress in Tamil Nadu and Kerala
Rains Ravage Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut, Reservoirs Surge
IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Predicted Across Tamil Nadu