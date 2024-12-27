BJP Leader Whips Himself in Protest Against DMK Over Anna University Assault

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai took a dramatic stand by whipping himself outside his residence on Friday, in protest against the alleged sexual assault incident at Anna University and expressing his dissatisfaction with the DMK government.

He articulated that his actions were directed against the persistent injustices in the state, emphasizing the cultural practices of self-punishment to express dissent.

Joining the protests, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the DMK-led state government of silencing dissent, as protests intensified over the assault case involving a second-year Anna University student. Meanwhile, political figures demand swift legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)