Left Menu

Turkey's Strategic Energy Outreach in Post-War Syria

Turkey is planning to boost electricity supply and infrastructure in Syria following the end of the civil war. Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced plans for energy collaboration with Syria's new leadership. Turkey is also looking to utilize Syria's oil and natural gas resources for reconstruction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:26 IST
Turkey's Strategic Energy Outreach in Post-War Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey aims to invigorate electricity access in Syria, intending to enhance its power infrastructure, as confirmed by Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. He noted that Ankara might engage with Syria's new leadership on oil and natural gas collaborations, following the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad after a protracted civil war.

Ankara emerged as a significant influence in Syria after supporting rebels during the conflict and has committed to aiding in Syria's reconstruction. As a first diplomatic move, Ankara reopened its embassy in Damascus with key Turkish officials meeting Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to discuss energy and infrastructure.

Bayraktar emphasized the urgent need to supply electricity to Syrian regions lacking it, indicating an initial phase of imports. Looking ahead, Turkey plans to bolster electricity production capacity in Syria while exploring opportunities to transmit electricity to Lebanon via Syria. Additionally, Turkey is considering expanding collaboration on Syria's oil and natural gas resources to rejuvenate these sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024