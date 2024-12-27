Turkey's Strategic Energy Outreach in Post-War Syria

Turkey aims to invigorate electricity access in Syria, intending to enhance its power infrastructure, as confirmed by Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. He noted that Ankara might engage with Syria's new leadership on oil and natural gas collaborations, following the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad after a protracted civil war.

Ankara emerged as a significant influence in Syria after supporting rebels during the conflict and has committed to aiding in Syria's reconstruction. As a first diplomatic move, Ankara reopened its embassy in Damascus with key Turkish officials meeting Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to discuss energy and infrastructure.

Bayraktar emphasized the urgent need to supply electricity to Syrian regions lacking it, indicating an initial phase of imports. Looking ahead, Turkey plans to bolster electricity production capacity in Syria while exploring opportunities to transmit electricity to Lebanon via Syria. Additionally, Turkey is considering expanding collaboration on Syria's oil and natural gas resources to rejuvenate these sectors.

