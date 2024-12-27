Left Menu

India Mourns: Farewell to a Visionary Leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh

Delhi CM Atishi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal paid their last respects to former PM Manmohan Singh, honoring his legacy as an economist and leader pivotal in India's economic reforms. Singh, who passed away at 92, was instrumental in shaping modern India through landmark policies like economic liberalization and RTI.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal bid farewell to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his influential legacy that continues to inspire the generations. Atishi extolled Dr. Singh as a brilliant economist pivotal in reshaping India's economic landscape during the 1990s. She described him as a leader marked by quiet resolve, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the nation's progress.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal echoed these sentiments, recognizing Dr. Singh as a visionary leader whose reforms were instrumental in defining modern India. Kejriwal expressed his condolences on X, noting the humility that garnered Dr. Singh immense respect across the nation. Singh's tenure as Finance Minister and the Prime Minister paved the way for crucial economic liberalization and legislative acts such as NREGA and RTI, leaving a lasting imprint on India's development.

Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92, not only revolutionized the Indian economy but also served as a governor of the Reserve Bank of India and was a stalwart member of the Rajya Sabha for 33 years. His vision and policies continue to foster economic growth and openness in India.

