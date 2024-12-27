Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Advocates Rural Development and Inclusivity
Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized rural development and inclusivity at Haridwar's Jan Milan event. He announced infrastructure and welfare initiatives, including honoring Manmohan Singh's legacy, investing in employment, and introducing stringent laws. Dhami aims for socio-economic upliftment across the state, ensuring benefits reach marginalized communities.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with local residents during the Jan Milan program in Haridwar, pledging the state government's commitment to rural development. He announced the renaming of the Landhaura-Laksar road in honor of Raja Narendra Singh and honored former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with a moment of silence.
CM Dhami vowed to propel development in every aspect, emphasizing swift progress in education, health, infrastructure, and employment with over 30 new policy initiatives. He highlighted the success of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, interest-free loans for farmers, and efforts to combat dishonest practices in recruitment processes.
He also acknowledged nationwide efforts led by Prime Minister Modi to commemorate Dr. Ambedkar's legacy, reinforcing his vision for uplifting SC and ST communities through enhanced budget allocations and targeted welfare programs. Dhami reiterated the state's goal to improve living standards for all citizens, ensuring development reaches the most marginalized.
