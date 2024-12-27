Delhi HC Pushes PM-ABHIM Initiative Amid Political Tensions
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj thanks Delhi High Court for its decision to enforce the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, criticizing AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. The court has instructed the signing of an MoU by January 2025, urging better health infrastructure amidst alleged political motives.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed her gratitude towards the Delhi High Court for proactively addressing the implementation of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). She criticized the Aam Aadmi Party and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of withholding the scheme from state residents due to political rivalries.
The Delhi High Court mandated that by January 5, 2025, the Delhi Government must sign a memorandum of understanding with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to initiate PM-ABHIM in Delhi. Swaraj highlighted the importance of the Modi government's allocation of Rs 2,406.77 crores for upgrading the city's health infrastructure.
A bench of Justices Prathiba Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora reviewed a suo motu petition concerning health infrastructure. The court has urged the Delhi government several times to implement recommendations for city healthcare improvements, underlining the significance of schemes like PM-ABHIM for residents' welfare.
