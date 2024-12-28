Assam Book Fair 2024: A Literary Extravaganza Unfolds

The Assam Book Fair 2024 has kicked off with much enthusiasm at the Assam Veterinary College field in Khanapara, Guwahati. This annual event is organized by the Assam Publication Board in collaboration with the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association and is scheduled to continue until January 7.

Dr Ranoj Pegu, Assam Education Minister, inaugurated the fair on December 27, alongside notable figures like acclaimed writer Hindol Sengupta and Surinder Kumar Ghai, president of the Federation of Publishers and Booksellers Associations in India. Pramod Kalita, Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, reported that 118 publishers and sellers have set up 350 stalls. Among them, 15 hail from Kolkata, 16 from Delhi, with individual contributions from Haryana and Hyderabad.

Last year, the fair saw participation from Bangladesh publishers, but the ongoing situation there has kept them away this time. Kalita noted that while communication was open, neither party pursued involvement due to the prevailing circumstances. The fair, previously held at the Assam Engineering Institute field, showcased 135 publishers last year. This year, organizers are preparing an array of programs to engage students and are expecting the attendance of distinguished writers and artists from around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)