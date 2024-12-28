Left Menu

Gazprom to Halt Gas Supplies to Moldova Over Debt

Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, announced that it will stop gas exports to Moldova on January 1 due to outstanding debts. This situation could lead to a complete shutdown of Russian gas exports to Europe after the expiration of the current transit deal with Ukraine on December 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:46 IST
Gazprom to Halt Gas Supplies to Moldova Over Debt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian energy behemoth Gazprom revealed plans on Saturday to cease gas exports to Moldova starting from 0500 GMT on January 1, citing unpaid debts by the Moldovan side.

The company has asserted its right to take further actions, including the potential termination of the supply contract with Moldova. This development is a precursor to the eventual cessation of Russian gas exports through Ukraine and onward to Europe, as the existing transit agreement with Ukraine is set to expire on December 31.

Currently, Russia channels approximately 2 billion cubic meters of gas to Moldova annually through Ukraine. This supply reaches Transdniestria, a separatist region that utilizes the gas to produce affordable electricity for the rest of Moldova. With Moldova's population of 2.5 million bracing for anticipated power outages, Ukraine has indicated it will not renew its transit contract with Gazprom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024