Tower Trouble: Transmission Line Collapse Injures Five Workers

A transmission line tower collapse injured five workers in Tharwai on Saturday. The incident occurred during maintenance work on a 400-kilowatt line linking Bengal and Delhi.

According to ACP Chandrapal Singh, as the workers pulled the wire, the tower unexpectedly gave way, injuring those present. Emergency services transported the injured to the hospital promptly.

Three workers were hospitalized in serious condition at SRN Hospital Prayagraj, while two received immediate first aid. DCP Kuldeep Gunawat confirmed the incident was unrelated to city Maha Kumbh preparations. A full investigation is ongoing.

