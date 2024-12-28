Left Menu

Tower Trouble: Transmission Line Collapse Injures Five Workers

A 400-kilowatt transmission line tower collapse in Tharwai injured five workers during electric work. Two were treated with first aid, while three required hospitalization. Authorities are investigating the incident, which is unrelated to Maha Kumbh preparations, clarifying it's a rural accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:03 IST
Tower Trouble: Transmission Line Collapse Injures Five Workers
  • Country:
  • India

A transmission line tower collapse injured five workers in Tharwai on Saturday. The incident occurred during maintenance work on a 400-kilowatt line linking Bengal and Delhi.

According to ACP Chandrapal Singh, as the workers pulled the wire, the tower unexpectedly gave way, injuring those present. Emergency services transported the injured to the hospital promptly.

Three workers were hospitalized in serious condition at SRN Hospital Prayagraj, while two received immediate first aid. DCP Kuldeep Gunawat confirmed the incident was unrelated to city Maha Kumbh preparations. A full investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024