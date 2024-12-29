Odisha CM Vows Quick Relief for Farmers Hit by Unseasonal Rains

In response to recent unseasonal rains that have wreaked havoc on crops in Nayagarh district, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, visited the Ranpur block on Sunday. They assessed damage and engaged directly with local farmers bearing the brunt of the adverse weather.

Earlier, Chief Minister Majhi had assured swift compensation for affected farmers, promising to expedite relief efforts. At a review meeting on Saturday, the CM set a deadline of December 30 to identify those who suffered crop losses, including damage to paddy, vegetables, and betel, as compensation would be distributed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Official reports from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana indicate that approximately 1.26 lakh farmers have been affected by the unseasonal rains.

CM Majhi urged insured farmers to report their crop damage by calling Helpline number 14447 from their registered phones. The Odisha Meteorological Department had predicted that light to moderate rains could occur in parts of the state on December 24, further affecting areas like Rayagada, Ganjam, and coastal Odisha on December 25. IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty, speaking to ANI, reported a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius in Koraput and Nayagarh districts over the past 24 hours and forecasted dry weather in the near term before rains return.

