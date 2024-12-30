Devotees Unite for Holy Dip in Ganga on Somvati Amavasya
Thousands gather in Haridwar to bathe in the sacred Ganga on Somvati Amavasya, a significant day for Hindus. Devotees engage in bathing, donations, and prayers, seeking blessings and prosperity. Pilgrims express deep faith and spiritual fulfillment amid a supportive atmosphere.
Thousands of worshippers descended on Haridwar early Monday morning to participate in a holy ritual, taking a dip in the sacred Ganga river on Somvati Amavasya. The day holds profound significance in Hinduism, marked with rituals such as bathing, making donations, and performing ancestral rites known as Shraddha Tarpan, alongside prayers to the Peepal tree. Driven by their belief in blessings, prosperity, and divine grace, pilgrims from across the nation flocked to the ghats to undertake these sacred acts.
Rajesh, a devotee from Delhi sharing his experience with ANI, remarked, "This is a festival of faith. Scriptures indicate that Somvati Amavasya did not occur during the Dwapar Yuga, leading Yudhishthir to curse Mother Ganga, mandating her more frequent appearances in Kalyug to bestow her blessings upon humanity." He added, "Taking a bath here gives an indescribable sacred feeling, accentuated by the crowd and the chilly winter atmosphere."
Madhusudan, another devotee, shared his first experience participating in the Ganga Aarti, expressing a serene peace despite the cold. "The spiritual atmosphere makes the experience worthwhile," he noted. Ankit Saini highlighted the strong faith among the congregation, pointing out the excellent arrangements facilitated by local support and police. Meanwhile, Manju Nagpal, attending with her family, described their deep sense of devotion and fulfillment bathing in the Ganga, cherishing the reverent experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
