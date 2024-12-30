Imams Rally Against AAP Over 17-Month Salary Delay

Imams associated with the Delhi Waqf Board have staged a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal over delays in their salary disbursement.

According to Sajid Rashidi, Chairman of the All India Imam Association, salaries have been pending for 17 months despite repeated discussions with various government officials, including Chief Minister Atishi.

Rashidi warned that imams might continue their sit-in demonstration until their demands are met, as they experience financial hardships while awaiting due payments.

