Imams Rally Against AAP Over 17-Month Salary Delay
Imams under Delhi Waqf Board protest outside AAP's Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding payment of their overdue salaries. Despite multiple meetings with officials and assurance from Delhi CM Atishi, no resolution has been reached. The protest may continue until the salaries are released.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Imams associated with the Delhi Waqf Board have staged a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal over delays in their salary disbursement.
According to Sajid Rashidi, Chairman of the All India Imam Association, salaries have been pending for 17 months despite repeated discussions with various government officials, including Chief Minister Atishi.
Rashidi warned that imams might continue their sit-in demonstration until their demands are met, as they experience financial hardships while awaiting due payments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unified Opposition Against Murree Development Sparks Protests
Campus Clampdown: Jamia Millia Islamia Revisits 2019 Protest Anniversary
Doctors Demand Justice: A Protest for Accountability
Protesters Rally Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project
Protests Erupt in Arunachal Pradesh Against Deployment for Siang Dam Study