Left Menu

Imams Rally Against AAP Over 17-Month Salary Delay

Imams under Delhi Waqf Board protest outside AAP's Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding payment of their overdue salaries. Despite multiple meetings with officials and assurance from Delhi CM Atishi, no resolution has been reached. The protest may continue until the salaries are released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:51 IST
Imams Rally Against AAP Over 17-Month Salary Delay
All India Imam Association Chairman Sajid Rashidi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Imams associated with the Delhi Waqf Board have staged a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal over delays in their salary disbursement.

According to Sajid Rashidi, Chairman of the All India Imam Association, salaries have been pending for 17 months despite repeated discussions with various government officials, including Chief Minister Atishi.

Rashidi warned that imams might continue their sit-in demonstration until their demands are met, as they experience financial hardships while awaiting due payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024