Delhi Police Reinforces Security for New Year Celebrations

To ensure public safety during New Year celebrations, Delhi's South West District Police have implemented heightened security measures. The plan includes checkpoints, pickets, and dedicated traffic management strategies, focusing on major venues and thoroughfares. Public cooperation is urged to report suspicious activities and comply with safety protocols.

Special Vehicles with CCTV Cameras Patrol Delhi Street.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of the New Year festivities, Delhi's South West District Police are implementing extensive security measures aimed at safeguarding the public and maintaining order. With large crowds expected across the capital, police readiness has been heightened with a focus on effective crowd management and prompt response capabilities, as detailed in an official press release. Surendra Choudhary, IPS, has noted that significant security initiatives are being rolled out, including the establishment of 27 traffic checkpoints equipped with breath analyzers to enhance road safety and 57 fortified pickets to monitor vehicular movement and suspicious activities. Furthermore, 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans are strategically positioned for rapid reaction scenarios.

Particular attention is being allocated to 35 main celebration venues and 15 popular spots, such as malls, motels, and cinemas, all under stringent surveillance. Security personnel have also been assigned to 21 bus stations, with 60 motorcycle units patrolling areas deemed vulnerable, and deployments in eight significant hotels. In Hauz Khas Village, known for its vibrant nightlife, a marked increase in police presence is planned to enhance public safety, according to an official statement. The forces deployed comprise seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 38 Inspectors, and a total of 329 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, supported by 161 female officers. Routine beat and vehicle patrols are set to enhance visibility and ensure rapid response.

Authorities are urging the public to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with security officers. Any suspicious behavior should be immediately reported to nearby personnel or via the helpline number 112. Addressing traffic concerns, Dhal Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, highlighted that Connaught Place and India Gate are major focal points in New Delhi during the New Year, witnessing sizable gatherings. To control this influx, traffic regulations will be enforced post-8 PM, implementing diversions at approximately 12 locations leading into Connaught Place. Vehicles with valid parking labels will be granted entry, while others will be diverted. An estimated 400 traffic police officers will be on duty, with 48 bike patrol units ensuring compliance. Additionally, teams equipped with alcohol meters are positioned to detect and prosecute inebriated drivers, Singh informed ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

