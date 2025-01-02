Left Menu

Call for Centralized Portal to Access Unclaimed Financial Assets

A plea has been filed in Delhi High Court for a centralized portal for accessing unclaimed financial assets. The court acknowledged the issue but left it for authorities to consider. The petitioner highlighted significant unclaimed funds due to lack of nominee details, stressing the need for policy intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:23 IST
Call for Centralized Portal to Access Unclaimed Financial Assets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Delhi High Court, a petition has been submitted urging the establishment of a centralized platform for individuals to access a complete list of their financial assets, whether active, dormant, or inoperative, across all entities regulated by concerned authorities. The bench, headed by the acting Chief Justice, has identified the importance of this issue but decided against judicial intervention, leaving the matter to the relevant authorities for further action.

The court recognized the alarming figure of 9,22,40,295 inoperative bank accounts with an average balance of Rs 3,918. The petition, filed by social activist Aakash Goel, demands guidelines for collecting nominee details across financial assets to prevent unclaimed funds, pointing to Rs 3,50,000 crore trapped in such assets amidst inadequate information disseminated to account holders and their heirs.

The plea calls for regulatory bodies like RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and others to create this centralized portal following e-KYC verification. Emphasizing statutory responsibilities, the petitioner highlights the potential risk to Rs 10,07,662 crore of becoming unclaimed, alongside discrepancies in utilizing funds like DEAF and IEPF for public benefit, stressing the urgent need for policy reforms to channel these resources effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025