Thick Fog Disrupts Flights and Chills North India
Delhi airport warns travelers of potential flight disruptions due to dense fog, affecting non-CAT III compliant flights. Temperature dips to 9.6°C in Delhi, with AQI in 'very poor' range. Shelter provided for homeless amidst cold wave hitting northern states including Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
Facing dense fog conditions, Delhi airport authorities announced potential flight disruptions on Friday. Non-CAT III compliant flights may be affected, they noted in a social media post. Operations, however, continue for flights meeting the stringent visual landing standards.
Authorities have advised passengers to stay updated with their respective airlines for flight information while extending regret over any travel inconveniences. The city shivered as morning temperatures touched 9.6 degrees Celsius, paired with a concerning AQI of 348, placing it in the 'very poor' category according to the Indian Meteorological Department.
Night shelters, including 235 pagoda tents, were operational for the homeless across Delhi. Bonfire gatherings were a common sight as citizens braced the cold. While Delhi battled its own cold wave, the drop in temperatures was more severe in other northern states. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh recorded 8 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir noted a chilling -1.3 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies.)
