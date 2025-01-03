Left Menu

Prayagraj Gears Up for the Grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Prayagraj prepares to host the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, welcoming sadhus and seers from renowned akhadas. Enhanced technology ensures security for the anticipated 45 crore devotees. Spiritual leaders commend the arrangements, with key rituals scheduled and a cultural program planned to showcase India's heritage.

03-01-2025
Akharas arrive at Prayagraj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prayagraj is abuzz with activity as it anticipates the start of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, a revered Hindu festival occurring every 12 years. Sadhus from the Mahanirvani Akhara made their entrance amidst traditional drumbeats and chants, while saints from the Atal Akhara joined in a grand procession, intensifying the city's spiritual atmosphere.

Vishwasanand Saraswati, Acharya of Atal Akhara, highlighted the event's significance for global unity. Jagadguru Narendracharyaji Maharaj praised the improved arrangements under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath compared to 2019. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya ensured all preparations are complete for the grand gathering in Prayagraj.

Security measures include underwater drones and AI-enabled cameras. The event, which will draw an estimated 45 crore devotees, features royal bathing rituals and cultural performances. Uttar Pradesh's Culture Department will host folk dances on 20 small stages, celebrating India's diverse cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

