Actor Allu Arjun Faces Court Hearing Amid Sandhya Theatre Tragedy
Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun's bail hearing related to the Sandhya Theatre stampede case is set for Friday. The incident resulted in the death of a woman during a movie premiere. Arjun and his team pledge Rs 2 crore to support the victims' family, while the injured boy shows signs of recovery.
Renowned actor Allu Arjun, of 'Pushpa 2' fame, is set to attend a bail hearing on Friday at the Nampally court in Hyderabad. The hearing stems from charges related to a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, where a woman lost her life, and her child sustained serious injuries.
The incident occurred during the highly anticipated premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' attracting a massive crowd eager to see Arjun, who waved to fans from the sunroof of his car, inadvertently triggering chaos. Allu Arjun was initially arrested but later released on bail, posting a Rs 50,000 bond.
The child's recovery brings hope as his father, Bhaskar, announced that the young boy responded after a prolonged period in critical condition. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, stated financial support of Rs 2 crores was pledged by the actor and filmmakers to aid the victims' family, showing solidarity in this tragedy.
