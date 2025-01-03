Actor Allu Arjun Faces Court Hearing Amid Sandhya Theatre Tragedy

Renowned actor Allu Arjun, of 'Pushpa 2' fame, is set to attend a bail hearing on Friday at the Nampally court in Hyderabad. The hearing stems from charges related to a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, where a woman lost her life, and her child sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred during the highly anticipated premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' attracting a massive crowd eager to see Arjun, who waved to fans from the sunroof of his car, inadvertently triggering chaos. Allu Arjun was initially arrested but later released on bail, posting a Rs 50,000 bond.

The child's recovery brings hope as his father, Bhaskar, announced that the young boy responded after a prolonged period in critical condition. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, stated financial support of Rs 2 crores was pledged by the actor and filmmakers to aid the victims' family, showing solidarity in this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)