Pride Hog: Revolutionizing Pig Farming with Optimal Nutrition

Godrej Agrovet Ltd unveiled its innovative pig feed range, 'Pride Hog', on Friday, promising optimal nutrition for pigs at every stage of their lifecycle.

This high-quality, research-supported feed is designed to improve pig health, strengthen immunity, and maximize growth potential. The range encompasses three variants: 'Starter', 'Grower', and 'Finisher'.

According to Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav, 'Pride Hog' is expected to enhance farmer profitability and productivity, particularly in the North East region, which harbors half of India's pig population. The region's farmers face challenges from African Swine Fever, a highly contagious viral disease impacting pig farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)