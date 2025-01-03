Empowering Rural Women: Transformative Initiatives Drive Self-Reliance
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized 'women-led development' as a governance priority, highlighting self-help groups' role in supporting rural women's empowerment through financial literacy and local product development. His visit to YSR district underscored key priorities like education and infrastructure under the Aspirational Districts Programme, promoting inclusive growth.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh underscored the importance of 'women-led development' as a central aspect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance agenda during his address to approximately 3,000 women from self-help groups.
These groups are pivotal in empowering rural women through financial literacy, food processing, and the promotion of handloom and millet-based products.
On his visit to YSR district under the Aspirational Districts Programme, Singh highlighted women's empowerment, education, infrastructure, and tourism as key developmental priorities.
