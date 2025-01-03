Empowering Rural Women: Transformative Initiatives Drive Self-Reliance

Union Minister Jitendra Singh underscored the importance of 'women-led development' as a central aspect of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance agenda during his address to approximately 3,000 women from self-help groups.

These groups are pivotal in empowering rural women through financial literacy, food processing, and the promotion of handloom and millet-based products.

On his visit to YSR district under the Aspirational Districts Programme, Singh highlighted women's empowerment, education, infrastructure, and tourism as key developmental priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)