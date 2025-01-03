NSE Tops Asia's IPO Charts with Record Fundraising
The National Stock Exchange in India achieved a landmark moment by facilitating the highest number of IPOs across Asia, raising approximately Rs 1.67 lakh crore in 2024. This represents the largest-ever global fundraising effort in the primary market, demonstrating investors' growing trust in India's capital markets.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a groundbreaking achievement as it recorded the highest number of IPOs in Asia in 2024, raising an unprecedented Rs 1.67 lakh crore. This marks the largest-ever global fundraising from the primary market, underscoring the rising investor confidence in India's burgeoning capital markets.
NSE's performance stands out with 90 IPOs on the mainboard and 178 on the SME platform Emerge, a remarkable feat in any calendar year. Globally, IPO activity saw 1,145 listings in 2024, a slight decline from 1,271 in 2023. Yet, India's capital market prowess is evident, contributing to roughly 25% of all IPO activity in Asia during this span, the exchange highlighted.
Driving India's IPO success was Hyundai Motor India's public issue, which raised Rs 27,735 crore, marking India's largest-ever and the second-largest globally in 2024. The resilience of the Indian economy was echoed by Sriram Krishnan, NSE's Chief Business Development Officer, as he proudly noted NSE's leading position among top Asian exchanges, surpassing the NYSE and Shanghai Stock Exchange in IPO fundraising.
