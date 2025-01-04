Moldova's Energy Dilemma: Transdniestria Faces Power Cuts Amid Russian Gas Halt

Moldova is grappling with an escalation in its security crisis following the sudden disruption of Russian gas supplies to the separatist enclave of Transdniestria, as stated by Prime Minister Dorin Recean. This development stems from the cessation of Russian gas transit via Ukraine, terminating on New Year's Day after the expiration of a pivotal transit agreement.

With Kyiv refusing further dealings with Moscow, this supply halt inflicted severe implications on the Transdniestria region, which has historically relied heavily on Russian backing. As a result, the region's residents face significant hardships, including the loss of essential heating and the cessation of factory operations.

Reacting to the severe energy shortfall, Transdniestria's leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, announced necessary power cuts due to increased electricity demand. While Russia denies leveraging gas for coercion and blames Ukraine for the transit agreement fallout, Moldova's government is exploring alternative energy sources, committed to supporting the enclave amid these complex geopolitical challenges.

