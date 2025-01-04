Tragedy Strikes: Firecracker Factory Blaze Claims Three Lives

In the early hours of Saturday, a tragic fire swept through a firecracker manufacturing facility in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district, claiming the lives of three individuals. This incident has once again highlighted the potential dangers involved in firecracker manufacturing.

The fire and rescue department arrived swiftly at the scene to control the blaze and initiate rescue efforts. However, despite their quick response, the lives of three people could not be saved. The department confirmed that three bodies have been recovered from the site so far.

As investigations continue, authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage. The community awaits further updates on this devastating incident that has left a shadow over the local industry.

