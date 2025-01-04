Left Menu

Modi Champions Rural Empowerment at Bharat Grameen Mahotsav 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his unwavering commitment to rural India's development, highlighting government achievements and ongoing initiatives. Speaking at the Bharat Grameen Mahotsav 2025, he underscored efforts in providing basic amenities and economic empowerment to village communities, ensuring a dignified life for rural residents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to rural India's development at the Bharat Grameen Mahotsav 2025 in New Delhi. He underscored efforts since 2014 to ensure a dignified life for villagers by providing basic amenities and halting migration through government-driven initiatives.

Reflecting on his childhood in a small town, PM Modi shared his understanding of rural challenges and potential. He cited substantial improvements in health services, clean water access, and digital connections in villages. Moreover, the PM Fasal Bima Yojana has been extended to safeguard farmers against global DAP price hikes.

Additionally, Modi announced policies benefiting traditional artisans and addressed the government's role in stabilizing DAP fertilizer prices. The event, attended by prominent figures including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marks a step towards achieving a resilient rural India by 2047 under the theme 'Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047'.

