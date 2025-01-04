Sikhs for Justice: A Threat to India's Sovereignty

The Union of India has laid before the UAPA tribunal evidence highlighting the activities of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which has consistently targeted Indian political figures and international representatives. SFJ's activities, including "justice rallies" and "freedom rallies," have been aimed at inciting anti-India sentiments internationally.

Operating primarily from New York and California through its Legal Adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ has been linked to encouraging violence and disrupting Indian missions. The organization stands accused of attempting to radicalize Sikh youth and has associations with known terrorists, advocating for violence and sabotage.

The UAPA Tribunal, led by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, confirmed SFJ's status as an unlawful organization, driven by substantial evidence of promoting terrorism and instigating communal discord. The tribunal underscored SFJ's influence in defacing Hindu temples abroad, disrupting national events, and undermining India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)