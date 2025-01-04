Delhi Man Arrested for Online Blackmail Scheme, Targeting Women on Dating Apps

In a disturbing case, a second-year student at Delhi University has fallen victim to an online blackmailing scheme, prompting her to file a complaint with the PS Cyber West police on December 13. The accused, posing as a US-based freelance model on the Bumble dating app, exploited their virtual friendship to extort money from the student.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Vichitra Veer, the student, under pressure from threats, transferred an initial payment despite her limited financial resources. However, the extortion demands didn't cease, leading her to report the harassment to authorities. The investigation ultimately led to the arrest of 23-year-old Tushar Bisht from Shakarpur, Delhi.

Police revealed that Bisht had been using an international virtual phone number to create profiles on various dating platforms, impersonating a model. His operations involved collecting explicit content from women aged 18 to 30 under false pretenses. After gaining such material, he extorted money from victims with threats of posting the private content online.

Further probing into his activities uncovered interactions with over 500 women on Bumble and 200 on Snapchat and WhatsApp, storing numerous intimate images and videos. The accused, hailing from a middle-class family with a background in recruitment, cited material desires and romantic pursuits as his motivations behind the crimes.

The case underscores the potential risks associated with online interactions and sharing private photographs, urging individuals to exercise caution on digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)