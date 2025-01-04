Left Menu

BJP's Parvesh Verma Calls on CM Atishi to Open 'Sheesh Mahal' to Public Scrutiny

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma challenges CM Atishi to open her official residence, 'Sheesh Mahal,' to the public, questioning its Rs 100 crore renovation. He criticizes AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, blaming him for Delhi's woes and emphasizing accountability in the upcoming elections.

Updated: 04-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:37 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's New Delhi assembly seat candidate, Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold election move, Bharatiya Janata Party's New Delhi assembly seat candidate, Parvesh Verma, has publicly challenged Chief Minister Atishi to throw open the doors of the 'Sheesh Mahal,' her official residence, to scrutiny from the residents of Delhi. Addressing media personnel on Saturday, Verma asserted the necessity for transparency regarding the use of taxpayers' money, which he claims amounts to Rs 100 crore spent on various enhancements at the CM's residence.

Verma did not hold back in his criticisms, targeting Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. He expressed his hope that Kejriwal won't abandon his seat in the New Delhi constituency, stressing the need for the popular leader to be accountable for his commitments. Verma expressed concern that in over a decade, Kejriwal's electric image has yielded scant results, echoing allegations of ineffective governance made by other BJP affiliates.

The political scion, Verma, who will face formidable contestants, including former Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in the impending Delhi assembly elections, also took the opportunity to credit his party's leadership. He delivered a scathing rebuke of the AAP administration's failure to address critical issues such as the management of COVID-19 resources, pollution control, and tackling the Yamuna's degradation. Although the election timeline remains unannounced, common consensus suggests polls could be slated for February 2025.

