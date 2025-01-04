Gujarat's Beekeeping Boom: A Sweet Revolution for Farmers

The Gujarat Government is making significant strides in boosting farmer incomes through a beekeeping initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Dubbed 'Mission Bee', the program received a significant spotlight following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of the 'sweet revolution' during his recent 'Mann ki Baat' address. The government highlights that while bees may initially instill fear, their byproduct, honey, brings joy, positioning beekeeping as both a natural remedy and a profitable agricultural opportunity.

In what stands as a promising industry due to its low costs and substantial returns, the sweet revolution gains momentum. Clarifying on these endeavors, the Gujarat government has pointed out that renowned Amul Dairy has already produced about 16,000 kilograms of honey as part of 'Mission Bee'. This venture not only boosts honey output but also the financial standing of participating farmers.

Earlier in 2024, Amul Dairy initiated a beekeeping project involving 284 member farmers across Anand, Kheda, and Mahisagar districts. Each participant received Rs 10,000 as initial support, including 10 bee boxes and a honey extractor for every five-member group. Farmers have already achieved a commendable 75 percent recovery on their initial investments, producing 16,000 kg of honey and marking a significant industry milestone.

In a bid to reduce barriers to entry for beekeeping, the Gujarat government has made it clear that the required start-up equipment, including bee colonies and extraction tools, costs between Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. Assistance is available under the program, with eligible groups or institutions provided with beekeeping boxes, modern extractors, food-grade containers, and other necessary apparatus. Moreover, the initiative offers support for processing, packaging, and cold storage, benefiting farmers with added value.

Launched by the Horticulture Department in 2022-23, 'Mission Bee' aims to induce more farmers into beekeeping, furnishing them with guidance, training, and state-wide support for optimal honey production and marketing. The program allocated Rs 53 lakh to Junagadh Agricultural University for a bee breeding and clinic project and Rs 127.43 lakh to Amul Dairy for expanding their beekeeping project in 2024-25. This robust drive highlights both governmental and agricultural commitment towards fostering a sustainable and profitable beekeeping industry.

