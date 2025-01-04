Left Menu

Himachal CM Unveils Development Initiatives for Jubbal Kotkhai

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced various developmental projects for Jubbal Kotkhai, focusing on infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Despite no aid from the central government, a relief package was provided, emphasizing horticulture, natural farming, and support for underprivileged children, including upgrades in engineering courses and healthcare facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:46 IST
Himachal CM Unveils Development Initiatives for Jubbal Kotkhai
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu at Kotkhai on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement for Jubbal Kotkhai, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed several developmental initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure and socioeconomic standards in the region. The announcement, made during a public address in Kotkhai, emphasized support for local horticulturists and ensured better market access for apple crops, with significant funds already allocated to improve road networks hit by last year's disaster.

Addressing the setbacks in getting federal assistance, Sukhu pointed out the central government's delay in releasing a substantial Rs 9,000 crore under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment, while the state independently extended a Rs 4,500 crore relief package. Key upgrades were declared for the Kotkhai Community Health Centre and educational institutions, with new engineering courses to be introduced at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Engineering and Technology Institute.

Continuing with the state's commitment to enhancing living conditions, the Chief Minister highlighted ongoing and upcoming projects, including installing MRI machines across major hospitals and increasing funds in education and natural farming sectors. A new school for children with disabilities in Solan and complex for orphans are part of the compassionate initiatives, underscoring the government's drive to uplift the underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025