Himachal CM Unveils Development Initiatives for Jubbal Kotkhai

In a major announcement for Jubbal Kotkhai, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed several developmental initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure and socioeconomic standards in the region. The announcement, made during a public address in Kotkhai, emphasized support for local horticulturists and ensured better market access for apple crops, with significant funds already allocated to improve road networks hit by last year's disaster.

Addressing the setbacks in getting federal assistance, Sukhu pointed out the central government's delay in releasing a substantial Rs 9,000 crore under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment, while the state independently extended a Rs 4,500 crore relief package. Key upgrades were declared for the Kotkhai Community Health Centre and educational institutions, with new engineering courses to be introduced at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Engineering and Technology Institute.

Continuing with the state's commitment to enhancing living conditions, the Chief Minister highlighted ongoing and upcoming projects, including installing MRI machines across major hospitals and increasing funds in education and natural farming sectors. A new school for children with disabilities in Solan and complex for orphans are part of the compassionate initiatives, underscoring the government's drive to uplift the underprivileged.

