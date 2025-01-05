Tragic Love Ends in Dual Tragedy: Village Gripped by Grief

A tragic double suicide has struck the village under Asandra police jurisdiction, following the deaths of a 25-year-old married man, Manish, and his 22-year-old lover, Nidhi. The couple, entangled in a clandestine relationship known to both families, ended their lives in separate incidents on Sunday.

Manish, married for five years, was found hanging from a neem tree near Nidhi's residence, discovered by villagers on their morning walk, as per SHO GP Singh. Nidhi, employed in sewing and knitting, was found hanging in her room when her mother sought her out in the morning.

The cross-caste couple's suicide has led to increased police presence in the village due to mounting tensions among villagers. Authorities are now awaiting the autopsy results to conclude their investigation into the young couple's untimely deaths.

