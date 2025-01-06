Governor Walkout Sparks Controversy in Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session of 2025 witnessed high drama with Governor R N Ravi refusing to deliver his customary address citing a breach of protocol regarding the National Anthem. Traditionally played at such events, the National Anthem was replaced by the state anthem 'Tamil Tai Vazhdu' upon his arrival.

A statement from the Raj Bhawan alleged disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem. It explained that the Governor's departure was due to the assembly's refusal to uphold this fundamental duty, emphasizing an appeal made to the Chief Minister and Speaker which was ignored.

The developments intensified political rifts, with Congress and DMK opposing the Governor's actions. Meanwhile, AIADMK and other parties like PMK and BJP, walked out protesting the government's handling of a sexual assault case at Anna University, adding to the session's contentious atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)