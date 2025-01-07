Delhi Election Schedule Announcement Amidst Voter Fraud Allegations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is poised to address the nation with an announcement of the much-anticipated schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. A press conference has been scheduled for 2:00 PM at the Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, attracting media representatives from across the country.

The announcement comes in the wake of allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, who has claimed a 'large-scale' fraud in voter additions and deletions within the New Delhi Assembly seat. In a social media post, Kejriwal referenced correspondence between Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer alleging irregularities.

As tensions escalate, BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva responds by accusing AAP leaders of intimidation and undermining democracy. This ongoing dispute highlights the contentious political atmosphere in Delhi as parties prepare for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)