Left Menu

Deadly Blast in Bijapur: Security Forces Vow Naxalism Eradication

In a tragic incident, eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) personnel and one civilian were killed in a powerful IED blast by Naxalites in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The government has pledged to eliminate Naxalism by 2026, while extensive demining efforts are underway to prevent future attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:38 IST
Deadly Blast in Bijapur: Security Forces Vow Naxalism Eradication
Visuals from the spot (ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver lost their lives in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, underscoring the persistent threat posed by Naxalite groups in the region.

The security forces have launched a demining operation to ensure the removal of unexploded land mines, aiming to protect both personnel and civilians from future attacks. The explosion, which left a large crater and scattered debris across a wide area, marks one of the deadliest attacks in recent times.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed deep sorrow and reaffirmed the government's resolve to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026. He conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized that the sacrifices made by these soldiers will not be in vain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025