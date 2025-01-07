Deadly Blast in Bijapur: Security Forces Vow Naxalism Eradication

In a devastating incident, eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver lost their lives in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, underscoring the persistent threat posed by Naxalite groups in the region.

The security forces have launched a demining operation to ensure the removal of unexploded land mines, aiming to protect both personnel and civilians from future attacks. The explosion, which left a large crater and scattered debris across a wide area, marks one of the deadliest attacks in recent times.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed deep sorrow and reaffirmed the government's resolve to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026. He conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized that the sacrifices made by these soldiers will not be in vain.

(With inputs from agencies.)