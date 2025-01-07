Uttar Pradesh's Vigilant Response to Human Metapneumovirus Cases

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has addressed public concerns regarding the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), reaffirming the state's commitment to maintaining vigilance. In a statement on Tuesday, Pathak stressed that the government is fully prepared to tackle any arising emergencies related to the virus.

India has already reported four cases of HMPV, with two identified in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and another case in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, these cases were detected through continuous surveillance of respiratory illnesses nationwide. Health Minister JP Nadda confirmed that HMPV is not new, having first emerged in 2001 and is active worldwide, particularly during colder months.

In light of recent developments in China, India's Health Ministry, alongside the ICMR and National Centre for Disease Control, is monitoring the situation. The World Health Organisation is also observing and will provide updates. Despite these concerns, available data shows no significant rise in respiratory viral infections in India, ensuring a composed state of readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)