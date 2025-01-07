Left Menu

CEC Rajiv Kumar Dismisses EVM Tampering Allegations, Upholds Electoral Integrity

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar firmly rejected claims of EVM tampering, highlighting the Supreme Court's endorsement of the devices' reliability. He refuted suggestions to revert to paper ballots and addressed misinformation about voter deletions. Kumar issued stern warnings against derogatory remarks about women by political leaders.

Updated: 07-01-2025 15:44 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has dismissed allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering. Emphasizing the Supreme Court's assurance of their reliability, Kumar stated at a press conference, "There is no evidence supporting any unreliability or draw back in EVMs. Instances of tampering or rigging are baseless, as confirmed consistently by High Courts and the Supreme Court."

Kumar also repudiated calls to return to paper ballots, labeling such suggestions as "unwarranted and regressive," suggesting it would derail the electoral process. He addressed the issue of voter deletions by clarifying that all claims and objections are shared with political parties, making deletions impossible without due process.

Furthermore, Kumar issued a strong warning against political figures making derogatory comments about women, stressing the importance of maintaining campaign decorum. Alerting candidates about ethical conduct, he added, "If someone says something untoward about women, we will be very, very harsh." Delhi's assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

