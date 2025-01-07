Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Couple's Demise Shocks Community Ahead of Son's Wedding

A couple in their 50s, Jayesh and Raksha Shah, were found deceased in Tilakwadi. Allegedly a suicide, the tragedy occurred just before their son's wedding. An investigation is under way after their youngest son discovered them at home. No note has been found yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A couple in their 50s tragically ended their lives in the Tilakwadi area, according to local police reports released on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Jayesh Rasiklal Shah, 58, and Raksha Jayesh Shah, 55, died early Monday morning. Their passing comes just days before their younger son's wedding, a police official confirmed.

The Shahs lived with their two sons and the elder son's wife. Having spent Sunday evening hosting dinner for relatives, Jayesh and Raksha reportedly ingested a poisonous substance. Their elder son and his wife were out of town at the time, leaving the youngest son to discover them unconscious upon his return home, as detailed by the police.

The couple was immediately taken to the hospital but were pronounced dead by 2 a.m. on Monday. Authorities from the Sarkarwada Police Department are actively investigating the incident. However, no suicide note has been recovered thus far, leaving many questions unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

