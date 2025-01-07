Left Menu

Delhi LG Sends Holy Chadar for Ajmer Sharif's 813th Urs

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sends a 'chadar' for the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, emphasizing values of brotherhood and kindness. PM Modi also participates, marking the occasion as a significant event for millions of devotees worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:26 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena with the 'chadar' (Photo: Delhi LG/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has dispatched a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. In a statement on platform X, Saxena highlighted the saint's dedication to principles of brotherhood and kindness towards the impoverished.

Marking the revered occasion, Saxena expressed hopes for peace in the country and emphasized the life lessons of Hazrat Khwaja Sahib, which focus on mutual love and kindness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated by sending a 'chadar' to the shrine, continuing a tradition of annual homage.

The symbolic chadar, which adorns the shrine of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, represents devotion and is believed to bring blessings. The Urs festival annually attracts millions from around the world to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, one of India's most esteemed Sufi shrines.

The 813th Urs began on December 28, 2024, drawing international pilgrims who come to honor the death anniversary of the saint. The event is observed with deep reverence, embracing Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's teachings of peace and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

