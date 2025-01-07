Left Menu

Massive Forest Fire Unleashes Fury in Ratnapur

A forest fire erupted in Ratnapur village, Porbandar. Three local and two Indian Navy fire tenders are tackling the blaze, as firefighting operations have persisted for two hours, according to Deputy Collector S A Jadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:28 IST
Massive Forest Fire Unleashes Fury in Ratnapur
Fire breaks out in a forest in Ratnapur village of Porbandar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce forest fire erupted on Tuesday evening in Ratnapur village, located in Porbandar, as confirmed by senior officials.

Three fire tenders from Porbandar municipality promptly arrived at the scene, and they were soon joined by two additional fire tenders dispatched by the Indian Navy to combat the raging inferno, informed Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate S A Jadav.

Jadav stated, "We received information about the fire in Ratanpar village of Porbandar. The local administration promptly deployed three fire tenders. Firefighting operations have been ongoing for the last two hours, with the Indian Navy also sending reinforcements."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025