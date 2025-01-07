Massive Forest Fire Unleashes Fury in Ratnapur

A fierce forest fire erupted on Tuesday evening in Ratnapur village, located in Porbandar, as confirmed by senior officials.

Three fire tenders from Porbandar municipality promptly arrived at the scene, and they were soon joined by two additional fire tenders dispatched by the Indian Navy to combat the raging inferno, informed Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate S A Jadav.

Jadav stated, "We received information about the fire in Ratanpar village of Porbandar. The local administration promptly deployed three fire tenders. Firefighting operations have been ongoing for the last two hours, with the Indian Navy also sending reinforcements."

(With inputs from agencies.)