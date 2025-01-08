Odisha Welcomes World for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commenced in Odisha, showcasing the state's rich culture to global delegates. The event, focusing on the Indian diaspora's contribution to a developed India, features addresses from Indian leaders. Efforts are made for a seamless visitor experience, with international participation marked.
The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas kicked off in Odisha on Wednesday, with Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo extending a warm welcome to delegates attending the three-day event. The state aims to highlight its rich cultural heritage to the international audience.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the convention formally, centered around the theme 'Diaspora's contribution to a Viksit Bharat'. Notably, Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago, will virtually address the gathering, with security measures in place to ensure visitor comfort across Odisha.
Highlighting the significance of the event, South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, lauded the hosting of the conference in Bhubaneswar and reminisced his previous attendance in Varanasi. This year's convention sees the participation of thousands of diaspora members from over 50 countries.
