Paisalo Digital's Rise: A New Era in Financial Inclusion

Paisalo Digital, a prominent NBFC firm, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully serviced over 59 lakh customers. The company initiated transactions valued at more than Rs 3,400 crore within a two-year span.

The achievement was possible through a robust network of business correspondent collaborations with major banking partners such as State Bank of India and Bank of India, according to the company's statement.

The initiative underscores Paisalo Digital's dedication to financial inclusion, as it leverages technology and partnerships with leading financial institutions to bring seamless banking facilities to India's under-banked population. Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, expressed optimism for the future, envisioning further expansion and innovative offerings by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)