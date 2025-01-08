Left Menu

Paisalo Digital's Rise: A New Era in Financial Inclusion

Paisalo Digital has serviced over 59 lakh customers and initiated transactions worth over Rs 3,400 crore in two years. Collaborating with SBI and Bank of India, it focuses on financial inclusion through technology and partnerships. Paisalo aims to expand further by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Paisalo Digital, a prominent NBFC firm, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully serviced over 59 lakh customers. The company initiated transactions valued at more than Rs 3,400 crore within a two-year span.

The achievement was possible through a robust network of business correspondent collaborations with major banking partners such as State Bank of India and Bank of India, according to the company's statement.

The initiative underscores Paisalo Digital's dedication to financial inclusion, as it leverages technology and partnerships with leading financial institutions to bring seamless banking facilities to India's under-banked population. Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, expressed optimism for the future, envisioning further expansion and innovative offerings by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025