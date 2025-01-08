Paisalo Digital's Rise: A New Era in Financial Inclusion
Paisalo Digital has serviced over 59 lakh customers and initiated transactions worth over Rs 3,400 crore in two years. Collaborating with SBI and Bank of India, it focuses on financial inclusion through technology and partnerships. Paisalo aims to expand further by 2025.
- Country:
- India
Paisalo Digital, a prominent NBFC firm, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully serviced over 59 lakh customers. The company initiated transactions valued at more than Rs 3,400 crore within a two-year span.
The achievement was possible through a robust network of business correspondent collaborations with major banking partners such as State Bank of India and Bank of India, according to the company's statement.
The initiative underscores Paisalo Digital's dedication to financial inclusion, as it leverages technology and partnerships with leading financial institutions to bring seamless banking facilities to India's under-banked population. Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, expressed optimism for the future, envisioning further expansion and innovative offerings by 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
