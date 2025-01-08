Jharkhand's Agricultural Schemes Face Implementation Hurdles
Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey highlights challenges in delivering agricultural schemes to farmers due to improper implementation and VLWs' involvement in unrelated tasks. The department plans corrective measures including seminars and accountability to address these issues, aiming for agricultural self-reliance in Jharkhand.
Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey expressed concerns over the ineffective implementation of various departmental schemes intended to benefit farmers. She pointed out that the Village Level Workers (VLWs), responsible for these schemes, are diverting their efforts to tasks in other departments, hindering progress in agriculture.
Tirkey emphasized the need for VLWs to concentrate on agriculture-related tasks, highlighting that the lack of focus has obstructed the reach of benefits to the intended beneficiaries. The department has dispatched official notices to ensure VLWs prioritize their original duties.
In an effort to streamline operations, the department will organize a seminar for VLWs to educate them about pertinent schemes and set monthly targets to improve accountability. Additionally, a divisional-level agriculture fair is scheduled for January in Ranchi to boost farmer engagement.
