Empowering Women: Telangana's Solar Power Initiative

In a pioneering move to boost sustainable energy and empower women, the Telangana government aims to produce 1,000 MW of solar power by involving women Self-Help Groups (SHGs). This initiative was discussed in a meeting led by State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka with district collectors and officials.

Deputy CM Vikramarka revealed that tenders for the solar plants will be finalized shortly. He instructed district collectors to identify suitable land for the SHGs to establish the solar ventures and emphasized the need for banks to provide financial assistance to these groups.

Citing the Congress government's goal to make one crore women crorepatis within five years, Vikramarka highlighted the provision of interest-free loans to SHGs. The government is also exploring the installation of solar panels on large city buildings and in the hilly terrains of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts to harness solar power sustainably.

