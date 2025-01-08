Left Menu

Drone Strike Ignites Emergency in Engels

A state of emergency has been declared in the Russian city of Engels following a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil depot serving nuclear bomber planes. The attack resulted in the deaths of two firefighters, as confirmed by Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov region.

Updated: 08-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:32 IST
A Ukrainian drone strike targeting an oil depot in the Russian city of Engels has prompted local authorities to declare a state of emergency. The depot is known for servicing Russia's nuclear bomber aircraft.

Roman Busargin, the governor of the Saratov region, announced the emergency measures on Telegram Wednesday, citing the catastrophic impact of the incident.

Tragically, the strike led to a fatal blaze, claiming the lives of two firefighters who were battling the inferno. This development highlights escalating tensions in the region.

