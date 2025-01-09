Left Menu

Empowering Women in Fintech: Swanari TechSprint 3.0 Launch

The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub and IIMA Ventures have launched Swanari TechSprint 3.0 to support women-centric fintech startups in India. This initiative offers resources, mentorship, and funding to startups with innovative financial solutions for women, aiming to bolster financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:07 IST
On Thursday, The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub and IIMA Ventures unveiled Swanari TechSprint 3.0, an initiative designed to nurture fintech startups focused on women-centric solutions in India.

The program serves as a platform for fintech innovators to conceptualize, develop, and scale solutions tailored to the financial needs of women. The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, will provide strategic resources, mentorship, grants, and other funding supports to promising startups.

The current edition welcomes applications from startups offering gender-inclusive financial solutions at various stages of development. These initiatives are crucial for promoting financial inclusion among women and fostering their economic empowerment, according to Aakarsh Naidu, Head of Fintech & Startups at the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

