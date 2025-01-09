Empowering Women in Fintech: Swanari TechSprint 3.0 Launch

On Thursday, The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub and IIMA Ventures unveiled Swanari TechSprint 3.0, an initiative designed to nurture fintech startups focused on women-centric solutions in India.

The program serves as a platform for fintech innovators to conceptualize, develop, and scale solutions tailored to the financial needs of women. The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, will provide strategic resources, mentorship, grants, and other funding supports to promising startups.

The current edition welcomes applications from startups offering gender-inclusive financial solutions at various stages of development. These initiatives are crucial for promoting financial inclusion among women and fostering their economic empowerment, according to Aakarsh Naidu, Head of Fintech & Startups at the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)