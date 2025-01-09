Left Menu

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Applauds UP CM for Maha Kumbh Preparations

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his proactive role in Maha Kumbh preparations. Addressing concerns over land claims by Waqf Board, he emphasized the need for evidence. He also highlighted his support for political parties advocating cow protection.

In the midst of preparations for the Maha Kumbh, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati extended commendations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his proactive efforts in ensuring the success of the mega religious congregation. "The Maha Kumbh is sacred, marked by the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna. While the government oversees the arrangements, it is encouraging to see the Chief Minister's direct involvement," the seer conveyed in an interview with ANI.

Addressing allegations that some of the preparation grounds belong to the Waqf Board, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati dismissed these claims due to lack of evidence. "We can only discuss it when there is substantial proof," he noted. Also, ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the seer urged the electorate to back parties steadfast in their commitment to cow protection.

Previously, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had advocated for designating the cow as the 'Rashtra Mata' or Mother of the Nation. The Maha Kumbh, taking place 12 years since its last observance, is expected to draw over 45 crore devotees. Participants will flock to Sangam, the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, for a sacred dip. The event will culminate on February 26, with the significant bathing days (Shahi Snan) scheduled for January 14, January 29, and February 3.

