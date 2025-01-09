Reviving Rakha: The Copper Mine Renaissance
Hindustan Copper Ltd has appointed South West Mining Ltd as the operator for the reopening and expansion of Rakha Copper Mines. The project includes developing an underground mine at Chapri and a new concentrator plant, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,700 crore.
Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) has announced a significant development by appointing South West Mining Ltd (SWML) as the mine developer and operator for the reopening and expansion of the Rakha Copper Mines, which had halted operations in 2001 due to unviable conditions.
In addition to revitalizing the Rakha Mines, SWML will develop a new underground mine at Chapri and commission a concentrator plant, marking a comprehensive approach to expanding copper mining initiatives in the region.
The agreement, signed in Ranchi in the presence of Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, entails a capital expenditure of Rs 2,700 crore. The project is poised to generate approximately 10,000 direct and indirect jobs over its 20-year tenure, which may be extended by a decade.
