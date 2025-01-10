Trapped Miners in Balochistan: Race Against Time

An explosion trapped at least 12 miners in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Thursday, as they worked in a coal mine in the southwestern region. The incident occurred in Sanjdi near Quetta, highlighting concerns over mining safety regulations.

Chief Mines Officer Abdul Ghani Baloch reported that a gas explosion triggered the collapse, and efforts are underway to rescue the trapped individuals. The Balochistan government has deployed additional rescue teams to the site, reported spokesperson Shahid Rind.

Minister for Mining and Minerals, Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, emphasized the importance of adhering to mining safety practices and warned of legal action against mine owners for any procedural violations. Accidents in the region are frequently caused by gas build-ups, as seen in previous incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)