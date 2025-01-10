Trapped Miners in Balochistan: Race Against Time
An explosion trapped at least 12 miners in a coal mine in Balochistan, Pakistan. Authorities are conducting rescue operations, emphasizing safety regulation enforcement. Minister Noshirwani has called for legal action if violations are found. Accidents in the region often occur due to gas build-ups.
- Country:
- Pakistan
An explosion trapped at least 12 miners in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Thursday, as they worked in a coal mine in the southwestern region. The incident occurred in Sanjdi near Quetta, highlighting concerns over mining safety regulations.
Chief Mines Officer Abdul Ghani Baloch reported that a gas explosion triggered the collapse, and efforts are underway to rescue the trapped individuals. The Balochistan government has deployed additional rescue teams to the site, reported spokesperson Shahid Rind.
Minister for Mining and Minerals, Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, emphasized the importance of adhering to mining safety practices and warned of legal action against mine owners for any procedural violations. Accidents in the region are frequently caused by gas build-ups, as seen in previous incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balochistan
- mining
- coal mine
- explosion
- rescue
- miners
- trapped
- gas explosion
- safety
- regulations
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: NDRF hopeful of pulling out child trapped in Kotputli borewell by today
Influencer's Oceanic Ordeal: A Christmas Rescue
Desperate Rescue Efforts: Race Against Time to Save Three-Year-Old Chetna
Race Against Time: The Borewell Rescue of Young Chetna
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew in Arabian Sea