Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Criticizes Police Amid Rising Crime in Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed serious concerns regarding the surging crime rates in Pune. Addressing the media, Pawar challenged senior police officers' ability to manage the rising lawlessness despite having ample resources at their disposal.

Pawar emphasized the Maharashtra government's awareness of the worsening law and order situation, stating that both he and the Chief Minister are cognizant of the issues. He stressed that there will be no room for political meddling in addressing these challenges. "We don't allow any political interference in such things," he declared.

Despite substantial investments in infrastructure and manpower, including new offices for the Superintendent of Police and Commissioner of Police in Pimpri Chinchwad, crime persists unabated. "Despite all the resources, senior police officers are failing to control the crime," noted Pawar. He suggested that if the current officers are unable to curb the crime wave, they should acknowledge their limitations, allowing for new officers to be appointed. Pawar assured action would be taken after a review meeting.

In a related issue, NCP leader Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of the slain former MLA Baba Siddique, criticized Mumbai's police for their lackadaisical murder investigation. He expressed dissatisfaction after meeting with crime branch officials, pointing out unanswered questions and a lack of progress in the case.

Accusing the authorities of creating a fixed narrative by blaming the Bishnoi gang without concrete evidence, Zeeshan vowed to seek justice by meeting key political figures, including Deputy CM Pawar and CM Devendra Fadnavis.

