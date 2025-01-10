Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: New Legislative Race Begins

Delhi is set to hold elections for its Legislative Assembly, following a call by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Voters will head to polls to elect new representatives, as the current Assembly dissolves in February 2025. The election process aligns with the Election Commission's guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:06 IST
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo Credit: X/@LtGovDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lt Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has officially called for elections to form a new Legislative Assembly, as detailed by a notification from the Chief Electoral Officer. This decision, recommended by the Election Commission of India, mandates all Assembly constituencies in Delhi to prepare for upcoming elections.

A notification issued states: 'The Lt Governor of Delhi calls upon all Assembly Constituencies to elect members to the Legislative Assembly under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.' This announcement propels the city towards a general election, adhering to the established legal framework and guidelines from the Election Commission.

The current Assembly will dissolve by February 23, 2025, unless it happens sooner. The election dates set into motion the Model Code of Conduct, which will be in effect during the entire election process. Key dates include January 17 for filing nominations, January 18 for scrutiny, and January 20 as the last date for withdrawal.

The final voter list for the upcoming election records over 1.55 million registered voters, showing an increase of 1.09%. In the 2020 elections, AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP only captured eight. Voters will soon decide who their next legislative representatives will be.

(With inputs from agencies.)

